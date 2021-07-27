Marlins homer 3 times in 7-3 victory over Orioles NOAH TRISTER, AP Baseball Writer July 27, 2021 Updated: July 27, 2021 11:21 p.m.
1 of6 Miami Marlins starting pitcher Sandy Alcantara (22) throws during the fifth inning of the team's baseball game against the Baltimore Orioles on Tuesday, July 27, 2021, in Baltimore. Terrance Williams/AP Show More Show Less
2 of6 Miami Marlins' Sandy Leon, left, is greeted at home plate by Lewin Diaz (68)and Isan Diaz after hitting a three-run home run during the second inning off Baltimore Orioles starting pitcher Spenser Watkins during a baseball game Tuesday, July 27, 2021, in Baltimore. Terrance Williams/AP Show More Show Less 3 of6
4 of6 Baltimore Orioles' Austin Hays is greeted by third base coach Tony Mansolino after a solo home run off Miami Marlins starting pitcher Sandy Alcantara during the fourth inning of a baseball game Tuesday, July 27, 2021, in Baltimore. Terrance Williams/AP Show More Show Less
5 of6 Baltimore Orioles' Trey Mancini avoids the tag from Miami Marlins shortstop Miguel Rojas and slides into second base for a double during the fourth inning of a baseball game Tuesday, July 27, 2021, in Baltimore. Terrance Williams/AP Show More Show Less
6 of6
BALTIMORE (AP) — Sandy León hit a three-run homer in the second inning and Sandy Alcantara pitched into the seventh, helping the Miami Marlins to a 7-3 victory over the Baltimore Orioles on Tuesday night.
Lewin Diaz and Brian Anderson added solo shots for Miami, which has won three straight. León singled and scored in the fourth.