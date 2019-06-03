Marlins 9, Padres 3

Miami San Diego ab r h bi ab r h bi Dean lf 5 0 0 0 G.Grcia 2b-ss 4 0 0 0 J.Grcia p 0 0 0 0 Naylor rf 4 1 1 0 Brigham p 0 0 0 0 Machado ss 3 0 0 0 Cooper rf 4 2 1 1 Wngnter p 0 0 0 0 R.Hrrra rf 0 0 0 0 Hedges 3b 1 0 0 0 Bri.And 3b 5 2 3 0 Hosmer 1b 3 0 0 0 S.Cstro 2b 4 1 1 2 Renfroe lf 3 2 2 3 H.Rmrez cf-lf 5 1 3 2 Myers cf 2 0 0 0 Prado 1b 4 2 2 0 Wisler p 0 0 0 0 Alfaro c 4 1 2 4 Kinsler ph-2b 2 0 0 0 Rojas ss 4 0 1 0 France 3b-p 3 0 0 0 Rchards p 2 0 0 0 A.Allen c 3 0 1 0 Grndrsn ph 0 0 0 0 Strahm p 1 0 0 0 Chen p 0 0 0 0 Margot cf 2 0 0 0 Riddle ph-cf 1 0 0 0 Totals 38 9 13 9 Totals 31 3 4 3

Miami 021 220 200—9 San Diego 000 000 102—3

DP_San Diego 1. LOB_Miami 5, San Diego 3. 2B_S.Castro (4), Prado (6), Alfaro (4). HR_Cooper (4), Alfaro (9), Renfroe 2 (17). SF_S.Castro (4).

IP H R ER BB SO Miami Richards W,3-5 5 1 0 0 2 8 Chen 2 1 1 1 0 2 Garcia 1 0 0 0 0 0 Brigham 1 2 2 2 0 2 San Diego Strahm L,2-5 4 1-3 7 7 7 0 5 Wisler 2 2-3 4 2 2 1 1 Wingenter 1 1 0 0 0 1

HBP_by Strahm (Cooper). WP_Wisler.

Umpires_Home, Gerry Davis; First, Pat Hoberg; Second, Brian Knight; Third, John Libka.

T_3:04. A_31,650 (42,445).