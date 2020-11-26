Markusson carries Loyola Marymount over S. Utah 85-83

Freshman Jalin Anderson hit a short baseline jumper as time expired and Loyola Marymount gave new coach Stan Johnson a first win to remember, edging Southern Utah 85-83 in the season opener on Wednesday night.

After John Knight III tied the game with a three-point play with 17.8 seconds remaining, Eli Scott, drove inside the circle before shoveling the ball off to Anderson, who drove from the right corner and pulled up for the winner from about 12 feet.

Mattias Markusson had 19 points to lead five Loyola Marymount players in double figures. Dameane Douglas added 16 points and Anderson had 12.

Knight III had 19 points and a career-high 10 assists for the Thunderbirds. Tevian Jones added 17 points and Maizen Fausett had 14.

Johnson draped a towel over his shoulder to honor the late John Thompson.

