Markstrom records another shutout, Flames top Penguins 4-0 DAN SCIFO, Associated Press Oct. 28, 2021
PITTSBURGH (AP) — Jacob Markstrom stopped 45 shots for his second shutout in his last three starts, and the Calgary Flames beat the Pittsburgh Penguins 4-0 Thursday night.
Markstrom recorded his second shutout in five games this season and the 10th of his career. Playing his 12th NHL season and second with the Flames, Markstrom has stopped 136 of his last 137 shots faced.