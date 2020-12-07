Haniger, Mariners agree to $3.01M deal, avoid arbitration

SEATTLE (AP) — Outfielder Mitch Haniger and the Seattle Mariners agreed to a $3.01 million, one-year contract Monday that avoided arbitration.

Haniger did not play last season due to lingering issues from injuries sustained during the 2019 season. But the Mariners expect the former All-Star to be fully recovered and ready for the start of the 2021 season.

His 2021 salary matches the same one he had in 2020, when he earned $1,114,815 in prorated pay in a season shortened due to the novel coronavirus pandemic. His 2021 salary is not guaranteed, the same as in 2020.

Haniger, 29, had his best year in 2018 when he hit .285 with 26 home runs and 93 RBIs and was selected to the All-Star team. But the following year was filled with injury problems. He had a ruptured testicle and then developed a back injury during his recovery that limited Haniger to just 63 games.

Haniger eventually underwent a pair of surgeries and spent the 2020 season on the injured list.

Should Haniger remain healthy, he’ll add another key piece to Seattle’s outfield, which will be anchored by AL rookie of the year Kyle Lewis going into the 2021 season.

Haniger’s signing leaves Seattle with two arbitration-eligible players: shortstop J.P. Crawford and catcher Tom Murphy.

