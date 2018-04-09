Mariners put 1B Ryon Healy on DL with right ankle injury

KANSAS CITY, Mo. (AP) — The Mariners placed first baseman Ryon Healy on the disabled list with an ankle injury and recalled right-hander Chasen Bradford from Triple-A Tacoma before Monday night's game in Kansas City.

Seattle starters Nelson Cruz, Mike Zunino and Ben Gamel already had gone on the 10-day disabled list. Daniel Vogelbach was in the lineup at first base for the series opener against the Royals.

Healy broke out of a 1-for-21 slump with a three-run double in the eighth inning against the Twins on Saturday. He hurt his right ankle during a postgame workout and showed up at the ballpark with a walking boot and using crutches the next day.

Bradford was claimed off waivers from the Mets, where he was 2-0 with a 3.74 ERA last season.

