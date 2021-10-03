Mariners lose to Angels 7-3 as playoff drought continues TIM BOOTH, AP Sports Writer Oct. 3, 2021 Updated: Oct. 3, 2021 7:35 p.m.
1 of15 Los Angeles Angels' Shohei Ohtani rounds the bases after he hit a solo home run during the first inning of a baseball game against the Seattle Mariners, Sunday, Oct. 3, 2021, in Seattle. Ted S. Warren/AP Show More Show Less
2 of15 Seattle Mariners' J.P. Crawford stands on the field after being thrown out on a fielder's choice by the Los Angeles Angels to end the sixth inning of a baseball game Sunday, Oct. 3, 2021, in Seattle. Elaine Thompson/AP Show More Show Less 3 of15
4 of15 Los Angeles Angels' Shohei Ohtani, left, is greeted at the plate by Phil Gosselin (13) after Ohtani hit a solo home run during the first inning of a baseball game against the Seattle Mariners, Sunday, Oct. 3, 2021, in Seattle. Ted S. Warren/AP Show More Show Less
5 of15 A Seattle Mariners fan reacts after Los Angeles Angels' Jack Mayfield was ruled safe stealing second base after the initial call of out was overturned on review during the sixth inning of a baseball game, Sunday, Oct. 3, 2021, in Seattle. Ted S. Warren/AP Show More Show Less 6 of15
7 of15 Seattle Mariners third baseman Kyle Seager holds up third base after it was given to him when he was subbed out of a baseball game against the Los Angeles Angels during the ninth inning, Sunday, Oct. 3, 2021, in Seattle. Ted S. Warren/AP Show More Show Less
8 of15 A Seattle Mariners fan reacts after Los Angeles Angels' Jack Mayfield was ruled safe stealing second base after the initial call of out was overturned on review during the sixth inning of a baseball game, Sunday, Oct. 3, 2021, in Seattle. Ted S. Warren/AP Show More Show Less 9 of15
10 of15 Seattle Mariners third baseman Kyle Seager holds his cap and glove as he responds to the crowd after being subbed out of a baseball game against the Los Angeles Angels during the ninth inning, Sunday, Oct. 3, 2021, in Seattle. Ted S. Warren/AP Show More Show Less
11 of15 Seattle Mariners third baseman Kyle Seager waves to fans as teammates applaud behind as he leaves a baseball game against the Los Angeles Angels in the ninth inning Sunday, Oct. 3, 2021, in Seattle. Elaine Thompson/AP Show More Show Less 12 of15
13 of15 Seattle Mariners third baseman Kyle Seager holds up third base after it was given to him when he was subbed out of a baseball game against the Los Angeles Angels during the ninth inning, Sunday, Oct. 3, 2021, in Seattle. Ted S. Warren/AP Show More Show Less
14 of15 Seattle Mariners first baseman Ty France (23) stands on the wall after a fan on the other side of the safety net caught a pop-up foul hit by Los Angeles Angels' Juan Lagares during the sixth inning of a baseball game, Sunday, Oct. 3, 2021, in Seattle. Ted S. Warren/AP Show More Show Less
15 of15
SEATTLE (AP) — The Seattle Mariners' quest to end their 20-year playoff drought fell short Sunday as they lost to the Los Angeles Angels 7-3 on the final day of the regular season.
Seattle’s late surge into contention was halted by Los Angeles, which took two of three in the series. The surprising Mariners needed a win plus a loss by either Boston or New York on the final day to force at least a tiebreaker game for one of the two wild-card spots in the American League.