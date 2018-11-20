Mariners hire Perry Hill as new 1st base and infield coach

SEATTLE (AP) — The Seattle Mariners have hired veteran coach Perry Hill as their new first base and infield coach after Scott Brosius decided not to return to the coaching staff in 2019.

Hill has spent the past six seasons with Miami and worked extensively with Seattle's Dee Gordon during his time there. Hill has spent 23 years coaching in the majors and 32 years overall in pro ball.

Brosius had spent the past two seasons on the staff of manager Scott Servais and was invited back for 2019 but declined his contract offer. Brosius joined the team in 2017 as an assistant coach and was Seattle's third-base coach last year.

Seattle will move Chris Prieto to third-base coach.

___

More AP MLB: https://apnews.com/MLB and https://twitter.com/AP_Sports