Chicago Seattle
ab r h bi ab r h bi
Ti.Andr ss 4 1 2 2 D.Grdon 2b 4 0 1 0
L.Grcia lf 4 0 0 0 Segura ss 4 1 1 0
J.Abreu 1b 4 0 1 0 Haniger rf 1 2 0 0
A.Grcia rf 4 0 0 0 Cruz dh 4 1 1 0
Dvidson dh 4 0 1 0 Seager 3b 3 2 1 1
Moncada 2b 4 0 0 0 Span lf 2 0 0 1
K.Smith c 2 0 0 0 Healy 1b 4 2 3 6
Y.Sanch 3b 3 0 0 0 Zunino c 4 0 0 0
Engel cf 3 1 1 0 Heredia cf 3 0 0 0
Totals 32 2 5 2 Totals 29 8 7 8
Chicago 000 002 000—2
Seattle 500 000 03x—8

E_Vincent (1), Segura (12). DP_Seattle 2. LOB_Chicago 4, Seattle 3. 3B_D.Gordon (4). HR_Ti.Anderson (14), Healy 2 (20). SB_Segura (15). SF_Span (4).

IP H R ER BB SO
Chicago
Lopez L,4-8 5 5 5 5 4 1
Avilan 1 0 0 0 0 2
Gomez 1 0 0 0 0 0
Volstad 1-3 0 1 1 1 0
Santiago 2-3 2 2 2 0 0
Seattle
Gonzales W,11-5 6 1-3 4 2 2 1 6
Pazos H,16 1-3 0 0 0 0 0
Nicasio H,18 1-3 0 0 0 0 1
Colome H,16 1 1 0 0 0 2
Vincent 1 0 0 0 0 2

Umpires_Home, Tom Woodring; First, Vic Carapazza; Second, Jerry Layne; Third, Jordan Baker.

T_2:53. A_38,207 (47,943).