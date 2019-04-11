https://www.newmilfordspectrum.com/sports/article/Mariners-7-Royals-6-10-innings-13760653.php
Mariners 7, Royals 6, 10 innings,
|Seattle
|Kansas City
|ab
|r
|h
|bi
|ab
|r
|h
|bi
|M.Smith cf
|5
|1
|1
|0
|Mrrfeld rf-cf
|6
|0
|0
|0
|Haniger rf
|4
|1
|2
|3
|Mondesi ss
|3
|1
|1
|1
|Do.Sntn lf
|5
|0
|2
|0
|A.Grdon lf
|4
|2
|2
|0
|Encrnco 1b
|4
|0
|1
|1
|Soler dh-rf
|5
|2
|2
|3
|Vglbach dh
|4
|1
|1
|1
|O'Hearn 1b
|5
|0
|0
|0
|T.Bckhm ss
|5
|0
|0
|0
|Sprkman p
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Healy 3b
|5
|1
|1
|0
|H.Dzier 3b
|5
|1
|3
|2
|T.Mrphy c
|3
|0
|0
|0
|Owings 2b
|5
|0
|0
|0
|Narvaez ph-c
|1
|1
|1
|0
|Mldnado c
|2
|0
|0
|0
|D.Grdon 2b
|4
|2
|3
|2
|Gore cf
|4
|0
|0
|0
|B.Hmltn cf
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Duda 1b
|1
|0
|0
|0
|Totals
|40
|7
|12
|7
|Totals
|40
|6
|8
|6
|Seattle
|000
|002
|112
|1—7
|Kansas City
|012
|010
|200
|0—6
E_Brennan (1), Do.Santana (4). DP_Kansas City 1. LOB_Seattle 6, Kansas City 10. 2B_Haniger (6), Healy (9), A.Gordon 2 (3), Soler (5), H.Dozier (1). 3B_M.Smith (2), Haniger (1), D.Gordon (1). HR_Vogelbach (6), D.Gordon (1), Mondesi (2), Soler (3), H.Dozier (3). SF_Haniger (2).
|IP
|H
|R
|ER
|BB
|SO
|Seattle
|Leake
|5
|5
|4
|4
|2
|4
|Gearrin
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|2
|Swanson
|2
|3
|2
|2
|2
|4
|Brennan W,1-0
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|3
|Sadzeck S,1-1
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|Kansas City
|Lopez
|6
|3
|2
|2
|2
|5
|Newberry H,1
|2-3
|1
|1
|1
|0
|2
|Lovelady H,1
|1-3
|1
|0
|0
|0
|1
|Peralta H,1
|1
|3
|1
|1
|0
|0
|Boxberger BS,1
|1
|3
|2
|2
|0
|1
|Sparkman L,0-1
|1
|1
|1
|1
|0
|0
HBP_by Leake (Maldonado), by Gearrin (Maldonado). WP_Lopez, Leake.
Umpires_Home, Marvin Hudson; First, Nick Mahrley; Second, Gary Cederstrom; Third, Ramon De Jesus.
T_3:27. A_10,231 (37,903).
