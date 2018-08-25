Mariners 6, Diamondbacks 3

Seattle Arizona ab r h bi ab r h bi Haniger rf 5 2 3 1 Pollock cf 3 0 0 1 Cano 1b 5 1 1 0 E.Escbr 3b 4 0 0 0 Segura ss 3 1 1 1 D.Prlta lf 4 0 1 0 Span lf 4 0 1 1 Gldschm 1b 4 1 0 0 Vincent p 0 0 0 0 Sza Jr. rf 3 0 1 0 Colome p 0 0 0 0 K.Marte 2b 3 1 1 0 Diaz p 0 0 0 0 Ahmed ss 4 1 2 0 Seager 3b 3 0 0 1 Avila c 4 0 0 0 Maybin cf 4 0 0 0 Godley p 1 0 0 0 Zunino c 3 1 1 1 Jay ph 1 0 1 0 D.Grdon 2b 4 1 1 0 Andrese p 0 0 0 0 E.Rmirz p 2 0 0 0 J.Mrphy ph 1 0 0 0 Gamel ph-lf 2 0 1 0 McFrlnd p 0 0 0 0 Dscalso ph 1 0 0 0 Totals 35 6 9 5 Totals 33 3 6 1

Seattle 004 011 000—6 Arizona 000 012 000—3

E_Godley (3), Segura (15), D.Gordon (12). DP_Seattle 1. LOB_Seattle 5, Arizona 6. 2B_Span (19), D.Gordon (16), Gamel (12), Souza Jr. (13), K.Marte (21). HR_Haniger (21), Zunino (18). SB_Segura (18), D.Gordon (29). SF_Seager (3), Pollock (4).

IP H R ER BB SO Seattle Ramirez W,1-2 6 6 3 1 1 6 Vincent H,14 1 0 0 0 0 2 Colome H,24 1 0 0 0 1 2 Diaz S,49-53 1 0 0 0 0 1 Arizona Godley L,13-7 5 7 5 5 0 7 Andriese 2 2 1 1 1 3 McFarland 2 0 0 0 1 1

Umpires_Home, Ed Hickox; First, Gabe Morales; Second, Jeremie Rehak; Third, Jerry Meals.

T_2:47. A_43,867 (48,519).