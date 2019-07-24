Mariners 5, Rangers 3

Texas Seattle ab r h bi ab r h bi Choo lf 4 0 1 0 M.Smith cf 4 0 1 0 Da.Sntn cf 4 0 2 0 J.Crwfr ss 2 0 1 1 Andrus ss 4 0 0 0 T.Bckhm lf 4 0 0 0 Mazara rf 4 1 2 0 Moore lf 0 0 0 0 Pence dh 4 1 2 0 Narvaez dh 4 0 0 0 Odor 2b 4 1 1 3 T.Mrphy c 4 0 1 0 Frsythe 1b 4 0 0 0 Vglbach 1b 4 2 2 2 A.Cbrra 3b 4 0 1 0 Lopes 2b 0 0 0 0 Mathis c 3 0 0 0 Au.Nola 2b-1b 3 1 1 0 K.Sager 3b 3 1 1 0 Negron rf 3 1 1 1 Totals 35 3 9 3 Totals 31 5 8 4

Texas 000 003 000—3 Seattle 000 041 00x—5

E_Mathis (4). DP_Seattle 1. LOB_Texas 5, Seattle 4. 2B_A.Cabrera (14). 3B_Da.Santana (4). HR_Odor (18), Vogelbach 2 (25). CS_M.Smith (6).

IP H R ER BB SO Texas Minor L,8-6 6 8 5 4 1 5 Chavez 1 0 0 0 1 1 Leclerc 1 0 0 0 0 2 Seattle Leake W,9-8 7 9 3 3 0 7 Bass H,1 1 0 0 0 0 2 Elias S,13-15 1 0 0 0 0 0

Umpires_Home, Andy Fletcher; First, Jansen Visconti; Second, Will Little; Third, Joe West.

T_2:25.