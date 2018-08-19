Mariners 5, Dodgers 4, 10 innings,

Los Angeles Seattle ab r h bi ab r h bi Pderson lf 4 1 0 0 Haniger rf 2 1 1 0 Ju.Trnr 3b 3 1 1 1 Maybin lf 5 1 0 0 M.Mchdo ss 5 0 0 0 Cano 2b 5 1 2 0 Bllnger cf 4 1 2 2 Cruz dh 4 1 1 1 B.Dzier 2b 4 0 0 0 Seager 3b 2 1 1 3 Grandal c 4 0 0 0 Healy 1b 4 0 1 0 M.Kemp dh 4 0 1 0 An.Rmne pr-1b 0 0 0 0 Muncy 1b 3 1 1 1 Zunino c 3 0 0 0 Puig rf 4 0 1 0 Span ph 1 0 1 0 Hrrmann c 0 0 0 0 D.Grdon ss 4 0 0 0 Heredia cf 4 0 1 0 Totals 35 4 6 4 Totals 34 5 8 4

Los Angeles 100 000 021 0—4 Seattle 400 000 000 1—5

E_M.Machado (10). DP_Seattle 1. LOB_Los Angeles 7, Seattle 7. HR_Ju.Turner (8), Bellinger (20), Muncy (28), Seager (20). SB_Ju.Turner (2). CS_Seager (2).

IP H R ER BB SO Los Angeles Hill 6 4 4 4 5 8 Baez 1 0 0 0 0 1 Alexander 1 1-3 0 0 0 0 0 Chargois 0 1 0 0 0 0 Ferguson L,3-2 1 3 1 1 0 0 Floro 0 0 0 0 1 0 Seattle Ramirez 5 3 1 1 4 3 Vincent H,13 1 0 0 0 0 0 Duke H,14 1 0 0 0 0 0 Colome H,23 1 2 2 2 0 3 Diaz BS,4 1 1 1 1 0 2 Warren W,2-1 1 0 0 0 1 0

Chargois pitched to 1 batter in the 9th

HBP_by Ramirez (Turner).

Umpires_Home, Marvin Hudson; First, Andy Fletcher; Second, Bruce Dreckman; Third, Mike Estabrook.

T_3:36. A_43,264 (47,943).