Mariners 5, Dodgers 4, 10 innings,
|Los Angeles
|Seattle
|ab
|r
|h
|bi
|ab
|r
|h
|bi
|Pderson lf
|4
|1
|0
|0
|Haniger rf
|2
|1
|1
|0
|Ju.Trnr 3b
|3
|1
|1
|1
|Maybin lf
|5
|1
|0
|0
|M.Mchdo ss
|5
|0
|0
|0
|Cano 2b
|5
|1
|2
|0
|Bllnger cf
|4
|1
|2
|2
|Cruz dh
|4
|1
|1
|1
|B.Dzier 2b
|4
|0
|0
|0
|Seager 3b
|2
|1
|1
|3
|Grandal c
|4
|0
|0
|0
|Healy 1b
|4
|0
|1
|0
|M.Kemp dh
|4
|0
|1
|0
|An.Rmne pr-1b
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Muncy 1b
|3
|1
|1
|1
|Zunino c
|3
|0
|0
|0
|Puig rf
|4
|0
|1
|0
|Span ph
|1
|0
|1
|0
|Hrrmann c
|0
|0
|0
|0
|D.Grdon ss
|4
|0
|0
|0
|Heredia cf
|4
|0
|1
|0
|Totals
|35
|4
|6
|4
|Totals
|34
|5
|8
|4
|Los Angeles
|100
|000
|021
|0—4
|Seattle
|400
|000
|000
|1—5
E_M.Machado (10). DP_Seattle 1. LOB_Los Angeles 7, Seattle 7. HR_Ju.Turner (8), Bellinger (20), Muncy (28), Seager (20). SB_Ju.Turner (2). CS_Seager (2).
|IP
|H
|R
|ER
|BB
|SO
|Los Angeles
|Hill
|6
|4
|4
|4
|5
|8
|Baez
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|Alexander
|1
|1-3
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Chargois
|0
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Ferguson L,3-2
|1
|3
|1
|1
|0
|0
|Floro
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|0
|Seattle
|Ramirez
|5
|3
|1
|1
|4
|3
|Vincent H,13
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Duke H,14
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Colome H,23
|1
|2
|2
|2
|0
|3
|Diaz BS,4
|1
|1
|1
|1
|0
|2
|Warren W,2-1
|1
|0
|0
|0
|1
|0
Chargois pitched to 1 batter in the 9th
HBP_by Ramirez (Turner).
Umpires_Home, Marvin Hudson; First, Andy Fletcher; Second, Bruce Dreckman; Third, Mike Estabrook.
T_3:36. A_43,264 (47,943).
