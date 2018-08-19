Los Angeles Seattle
ab r h bi ab r h bi
Pderson lf 4 1 0 0 Haniger rf 2 1 1 0
Ju.Trnr 3b 3 1 1 1 Maybin lf 5 1 0 0
M.Mchdo ss 5 0 0 0 Cano 2b 5 1 2 0
Bllnger cf 4 1 2 2 Cruz dh 4 1 1 1
B.Dzier 2b 4 0 0 0 Seager 3b 2 1 1 3
Grandal c 4 0 0 0 Healy 1b 4 0 1 0
M.Kemp dh 4 0 1 0 An.Rmne pr-1b 0 0 0 0
Muncy 1b 3 1 1 1 Zunino c 3 0 0 0
Puig rf 4 0 1 0 Span ph 1 0 1 0
Hrrmann c 0 0 0 0
D.Grdon ss 4 0 0 0
Heredia cf 4 0 1 0
Totals 35 4 6 4 Totals 34 5 8 4
Los Angeles 100 000 021 0—4
Seattle 400 000 000 1—5

E_M.Machado (10). DP_Seattle 1. LOB_Los Angeles 7, Seattle 7. HR_Ju.Turner (8), Bellinger (20), Muncy (28), Seager (20). SB_Ju.Turner (2). CS_Seager (2).

IP H R ER BB SO
Los Angeles
Hill 6 4 4 4 5 8
Baez 1 0 0 0 0 1
Alexander 1 1-3 0 0 0 0 0
Chargois 0 1 0 0 0 0
Ferguson L,3-2 1 3 1 1 0 0
Floro 0 0 0 0 1 0
Seattle
Ramirez 5 3 1 1 4 3
Vincent H,13 1 0 0 0 0 0
Duke H,14 1 0 0 0 0 0
Colome H,23 1 2 2 2 0 3
Diaz BS,4 1 1 1 1 0 2
Warren W,2-1 1 0 0 0 1 0

Chargois pitched to 1 batter in the 9th

HBP_by Ramirez (Turner).

Umpires_Home, Marvin Hudson; First, Andy Fletcher; Second, Bruce Dreckman; Third, Mike Estabrook.

T_3:36. A_43,264 (47,943).