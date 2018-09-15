https://www.newmilfordspectrum.com/sports/article/Mariners-5-Angels-0-13231711.php
Mariners 5, Angels 0
|Seattle
|Los Angeles
|ab
|r
|h
|bi
|ab
|r
|h
|bi
|Haniger rf
|5
|1
|2
|0
|K.Clhun rf
|3
|0
|0
|0
|Segura ss
|5
|1
|1
|0
|Fltcher 2b
|4
|0
|1
|0
|Cano 2b
|4
|1
|1
|1
|Trout cf
|3
|0
|0
|0
|Cruz dh
|3
|0
|0
|0
|Ohtani dh
|4
|0
|0
|0
|Negron pr-dh
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Upton lf
|3
|0
|1
|0
|Span lf
|4
|0
|0
|0
|Simmons ss
|4
|0
|2
|0
|Healy 1b
|3
|1
|1
|2
|Jose.Fr 1b
|4
|0
|1
|0
|Seager 3b
|4
|1
|1
|0
|Ward 3b
|4
|0
|0
|0
|Zunino c
|4
|0
|2
|0
|Briceno c
|3
|0
|1
|0
|D.Grdon cf
|3
|0
|1
|2
|F.Arcia ph
|1
|0
|0
|0
|Heredia cf
|1
|0
|0
|0
|Totals
|36
|5
|9
|5
|Totals
|33
|0
|6
|0
|Seattle
|000
|300
|200—5
|Los Angeles
|000
|000
|000—0
E_Shoemaker (1), Ward (3). LOB_Seattle 6, Los Angeles 9. 2B_Seager (35), Zunino (14), Jose.Fernandez (5). CS_Segura (11).
|IP
|H
|R
|ER
|BB
|SO
|Seattle
|Elias
|3
|2-3
|1
|0
|0
|2
|4
|Warren W,3-2
|1
|1-3
|1
|0
|0
|0
|1
|Armstrong H,2
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|Vincent
|1
|1
|0
|0
|0
|1
|Duke
|1
|1
|0
|0
|1
|0
|Cook
|1
|2
|0
|0
|0
|1
|Los Angeles
|Shoemaker L,2-1
|4
|2-3
|5
|3
|3
|0
|8
|Bedrosian
|1
|1-3
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|Robles
|1
|2
|2
|2
|1
|0
|Almonte
|1
|0
|0
|0
|1
|2
|Parker
|1
|2
|0
|0
|0
|1
WP_Almonte.
Umpires_Home, Bill Welke; First, Tony Randazzo; Second, Ryan Additon; Third, Lance Barrett.
T_3:22. A_39,872 (45,050).
