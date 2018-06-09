Mariners 4, Rays 3

Seattle Tampa Bay ab r h bi ab r h bi D.Grdon 2b 5 0 0 0 Dan.Rbr ss 4 0 1 0 Segura ss 4 1 1 1 Cron dh 3 1 1 2 Haniger rf 4 0 1 1 M.Duffy 3b 4 0 2 0 N.Cruz dh 3 1 0 0 W.Ramos c 4 0 1 0 Seager 3b 4 0 2 0 Rfsnydr pr 0 0 0 0 Zunino c 4 0 1 0 Sucre c 0 0 0 0 Gamel lf 3 1 1 0 Gomez rf 4 0 0 0 Heredia cf 4 1 1 1 Bauers 1b 4 0 0 0 Vglbach 1b 2 0 1 1 Field lf 4 0 0 0 Healy 1b 1 0 0 0 Arroyo 2b 3 1 1 1 Wendle ph 0 0 0 0 M.Smith cf 3 1 2 0 Totals 34 4 8 4 Totals 33 3 8 3

Seattle 002 110 000—4 Tampa Bay 000 010 020—3

E_Seager (5). DP_Seattle 2. LOB_Seattle 7, Tampa Bay 5. 2B_Segura (18), Zunino (5). HR_Cron (14), Arroyo (1). SB_Segura (14). CS_Segura (4), Wendle (2).

IP H R ER BB SO Seattle Gonzales W,7-3 7 1-3 5 2 2 0 3 Colome H,4 1-3 1 1 1 0 0 Diaz S,22-25 1 1-3 2 0 0 0 2 Tampa Bay Font L,0-3 2 1-3 2 2 2 1 5 Andriese 2 1-3 5 2 2 1 2 Nuno 4 1-3 1 0 0 1 1

HBP_by Gonzales (Cron), by Andriese (Cruz), by Diaz (Wendle). WP_Colome.

Umpires_Home, Dave Rackley; First, Marvin Hudson; Second, Chris Guccione; Third, Ben May.

T_2:50. A_12,435 (42,735).