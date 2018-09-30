Mariners 4, Rangers 1

Texas Seattle ab r h bi ab r h bi Profar 3b 5 0 2 0 Haniger rf 2 1 1 1 Odor 2b 4 1 1 0 Segura ss 4 0 3 1 Andrus ss 4 0 1 0 Cano 2b-1b 4 0 1 1 Beltre dh 4 0 1 1 Cruz dh 4 0 0 0 Mazara rf 4 0 1 0 Span lf 3 0 0 0 Rua 1b 3 0 0 0 Seager 3b 4 1 1 0 W.Clhun ph 1 0 0 0 Vglbach 1b 3 1 1 0 Knr-Flf c 4 0 1 0 Heredia cf 1 0 0 0 Tocci lf 3 0 0 0 Zunino c 3 0 1 0 Guzman ph 0 0 0 0 D.Grdon cf-2b 3 1 1 1 DShelds cf 3 0 2 0 Gallo ph 1 0 1 0 Totals 36 1 10 1 Totals 31 4 9 4

Texas 100 000 000—1 Seattle 000 010 30x—4

E_Cano (2), D.Gordon (15), Sampson (1), DeShields (7). DP_Texas 2, Seattle 2. LOB_Texas 9, Seattle 6. 2B_Beltre (23), Seager (36). 3B_D.Gordon (8). SF_Haniger (7).

IP H R ER BB SO Texas Sampson L,0-3 6 2-3 7 3 2 0 4 Sadzeck 0 1 1 1 1 0 Claudio 1-3 1 0 0 0 0 Mann 1 0 0 0 0 1 Seattle Paxton 6 7 1 1 0 9 Vincent W,4-4 1 0 0 0 0 1 Colome H,30 1 2 0 0 0 0 Diaz S,57-61 1 1 0 0 0 3

Sadzeck pitched to 2 batters in the 7th

HBP_by Mann (Span), by Diaz (Guzman). WP_Diaz.

Umpires_Home, Nick Mahrley; First, Ryan Additon; Second, Marvin Hudson; Third, Quinn Wolcott.

T_2:37. A_31,780 (47,943).