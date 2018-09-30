Mariners 3, Rangers 1

Texas Seattle ab r h bi ab r h bi Choo dh 3 0 1 0 Heredia cf 4 0 2 0 DShelds pr-dh 1 0 1 0 Span lf 2 0 0 0 Andrus ss 3 0 0 0 Maybin lf 2 1 2 0 Alberto ss 1 0 0 0 Cruz rf 2 0 0 0 Odor 2b 3 0 0 0 Gamel rf 2 0 0 0 Beltre 3b 2 0 1 0 Seager 3b 2 0 1 1 Profar 3b 1 0 0 0 G.Bckhm 3b 1 0 0 0 Gallo rf 3 0 0 0 Vglbach dh 4 0 0 0 Guzman 1b 3 0 0 0 Healy 1b 4 0 0 0 C.Perez c 3 0 0 0 Negron 2b 2 1 0 0 W.Clhun lf 3 0 0 0 Freitas c 2 1 1 1 Rbinson cf 3 1 1 1 An.Rmne ss 3 0 1 1 Totals 29 1 4 1 Totals 30 3 7 3

Texas 000 001 000—1 Seattle 020 010 00x—3

E_Andrus (11), C.Perez (2). DP_Texas 1, Seattle 1. LOB_Texas 1, Seattle 6. 2B_Heredia (14), Freitas (6). HR_Robinson (3). SB_Maybin (10), Negron (2). SF_Seager (4).

IP H R ER BB SO Texas Gallardo L,8-8 4 1-3 6 3 3 1 3 Moore 2-3 0 0 0 0 0 Curtis 1 0 0 0 0 2 Mendez 1 1 0 0 0 0 Martin 1 0 0 0 0 1 Seattle Elias W,3-1 5 1 0 0 0 4 Pazos H,19 1 2 1 1 0 1 Duke H,17 1 0 0 0 0 2 Rumbelow H,1 1 0 0 0 0 1 Armstrong S,1-1 1 1 0 0 0 1

WP_Gallardo.

Umpires_Home, Ryan Additon; First, Marvin Hudson; Second, Quinn Wolcott; Third, Nick Mahrley.

T_2:14. A_21,146 (47,943).