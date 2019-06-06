Mariners 14, Astros 1

Houston Seattle ab r h bi ab r h bi Fisher lf-rf 4 0 0 0 M.Smith lf 5 2 3 3 Bregman 3b 3 1 1 0 Haniger cf 4 0 0 0 Myfield ph-3b 1 0 0 0 Encrnco 1b 4 2 1 3 Brntley dh-lf 3 0 1 0 Vglbach dh 2 1 0 0 Reddick rf-1b 4 0 2 0 Wllmson ph-dh 1 1 1 3 White 1b-p 3 0 0 1 K.Sager 3b 3 1 2 1 Stubbs c 3 0 1 0 Do.Sntn rf 5 2 2 2 Mrsnick cf 4 0 0 0 Long 2b 5 2 2 0 Kemp 2b 4 0 1 0 T.Mrphy c 4 1 1 2 Straw ss 3 0 0 0 D.Moore ss 3 2 1 0 Totals 32 1 6 1 Totals 36 14 13 14

Houston 100 000 000— 1 Seattle 000 027 05x—14

E_Reddick (2). DP_Houston 1. LOB_Houston 7, Seattle 5. 2B_Reddick (9), Kemp (4), M.Smith (3). HR_Encarnacion (17), Williamson (2), K.Seager (2), Do.Santana (11), T.Murphy (4). SB_Stubbs (1). SF_White (3).

IP H R ER BB SO Houston Peacock L,5-3 5 4 2 2 2 6 Guduan 1-3 2 3 3 1 0 Rodgers 2 6 8 8 3 1 Seattle Leake W,5-6 9 6 1 1 2 5

HBP_by Peacock (Haniger). WP_Rodgers.

Umpires_Home, John Libka; First, Gerry Davis; Second, Pat Hoberg; Third, Brian Knight.

T_2:49. A_13,652 (47,943).