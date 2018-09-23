https://www.newmilfordspectrum.com/sports/article/Mariners-13-Rangers-0-13250816.php
Mariners 13, Rangers 0
|Seattle
|Texas
|ab
|r
|h
|bi
|ab
|r
|h
|bi
|Haniger rf
|5
|3
|3
|0
|Profar 3b
|3
|0
|0
|0
|Gamel rf
|0
|0
|0
|1
|Andrus ss
|3
|0
|0
|0
|Segura ss
|3
|1
|0
|0
|Alberto ss
|1
|0
|0
|0
|Negron ss
|1
|0
|1
|1
|Mazara rf
|2
|0
|0
|0
|Cano 2b
|4
|1
|3
|4
|Tocci rf
|1
|0
|0
|0
|G.Bckhm pr-2b
|1
|1
|0
|0
|Beltre dh
|3
|0
|1
|0
|Cruz dh
|4
|0
|2
|2
|Odor 2b
|3
|0
|1
|0
|Healy 1b
|5
|0
|1
|0
|Knr-Flf c
|3
|0
|0
|0
|Seager 3b
|4
|1
|1
|0
|Gallo lf
|3
|0
|0
|0
|An.Rmne 3b
|1
|0
|0
|0
|Rbinson lf
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Zunino c
|4
|2
|1
|1
|Guzman 1b
|3
|0
|0
|0
|D.Grdon cf
|4
|1
|1
|2
|DShelds cf
|3
|0
|1
|0
|Maybin ph-lf
|0
|1
|0
|0
|Heredia lf-cf
|5
|2
|3
|1
|Totals
|41
|13
|16
|12
|Totals
|28
|0
|3
|0
|Seattle
|000
|031
|153—13
|Texas
|000
|000
|000—
|0
DP_Seattle 2, Texas 1. LOB_Seattle 8, Texas 3. 2B_Haniger 2 (37), Cano (21), Healy (15), Heredia (11). 3B_Seager (1). HR_Cano (9), Zunino (20), D.Gordon (3). SF_Gamel (1).
|IP
|H
|R
|ER
|BB
|SO
|Seattle
|Gonzales W,13-9
|6
|1
|0
|0
|1
|3
|Vincent
|1
|2
|0
|0
|1
|1
|Duke
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|Grimm
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Texas
|Minor L,12-8
|4
|2-3
|6
|3
|3
|3
|4
|Claudio
|1
|1-3
|1
|1
|1
|0
|0
|Pelham
|1
|2
|1
|1
|0
|1
|Colon
|2-3
|4
|4
|4
|0
|0
|Curtis
|1
|2
|4
|3
|3
|2
|Butler
|1-3
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
Umpires_Home, Mark Carlson; First, Dave Rackley; Second, Larry Vanover; Third, Jansen Visconti.
T_3:07. A_31,158 (49,115).
