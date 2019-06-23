Mariners 13, Orioles 3

Baltimore Seattle ab r h bi ab r h bi Alberto 3b 5 0 2 1 M.Smith cf 4 1 2 1 Mancini 1b 2 1 1 1 D.Moore cf 0 0 0 0 R.Ruiz ph-1b 2 0 0 0 J.Crwfr ss 4 2 4 4 Sverino c 4 0 0 0 Do.Sntn rf 5 1 1 1 Sisco c 0 0 0 0 Vglbach dh 3 1 0 0 R.Nunez dh 3 1 1 0 Narvaez c 3 2 1 1 Villar 2b 2 0 0 0 K.Sager 3b 4 1 1 0 S.Wlkrs 2b 1 0 0 0 Au.Nola 1b 4 1 1 1 Smth Jr lf 4 0 2 0 Wllmson lf 4 3 1 3 Sntnder rf 4 1 1 1 D.Grdon 2b 4 1 2 1 Broxton cf 2 0 0 0 Ri.Mrtn ss 4 0 0 0 Totals 33 3 7 3 Totals 35 13 13 12

Baltimore 110 001 000— 3 Seattle 118 200 10x—13

E_D.Gordon (5), M.Castro (1), Broxton (2). DP_Baltimore 1, Seattle 2. LOB_Baltimore 8, Seattle 7. 2B_Alberto 2 (8), R.Nunez (14), Smith Jr. (12). HR_Mancini (17), J.Crawford (2), Williamson (4). SF_J.Crawford (1), Narvaez (2).

IP H R ER BB SO Baltimore G.Ynoa L,0-5 2 1-3 5 7 7 3 0 Wotherspoon 2 2-3 6 5 5 1 2 Tan.Scott 1 0 0 0 0 0 M.Castro 1 2 1 0 1 1 Kline 1 0 0 0 0 1 Seattle Kikuchi W,4-5 6 5 3 3 5 3 Carasiti 1 1 0 0 0 3 M.Wright 2 1 0 0 0 2

HBP_by G.Ynoa (Au.Nola), by Wotherspoon (Williamson). WP_Kikuchi, Carasiti.

Umpires_Home, Chris Segal; First, D.J. Reyburn; Second, Fieldin Cubreth; Third, CB Bucknor.

T_3:07. A_23,920 (47,943).