Baltimore Seattle
ab r h bi ab r h bi
Villar ss 5 1 1 0 M.Smith cf 3 4 3 1
Sntnder rf 5 2 2 0 J.Crwfr ss 4 1 3 2
Smth Jr lf 4 2 3 1 Do.Sntn rf 3 0 1 2
R.Nunez ph 1 0 0 0 Vglbach 1b 5 0 1 1
Sverino dh 4 2 3 3 Au.Nola 1b 0 0 0 0
Sisco c 4 1 2 2 T.Mrphy c 4 0 0 0
Alberto 2b 4 1 1 1 Narvaez dh 5 1 2 0
R.Ruiz 3b 4 0 0 0 D.Grdon pr-dh 0 0 0 0
C.Davis 1b 4 0 2 0 K.Sager 3b 4 1 1 2
S.Wlkrs cf 4 0 0 1 D.Moore 2b 4 2 1 1
Wllmson lf 5 1 1 1
Totals 39 9 14 8 Totals 37 10 13 10
Baltimore 300 005 100— 9
Seattle 125 020 00x—10

E_J.Crawford (6), Sisco (3). DP_Seattle 3. LOB_Baltimore 3, Seattle 11. 2B_Villar (18), Santander (4), Severino (7), Sisco (4), M.Smith (9), Do.Santana (15), Narvaez (7). HR_K.Seager (5), D.Moore (3), Williamson (3). SB_M.Smith 2 (21).

IP H R ER BB SO
Baltimore
Gilmartin L,0-1 2 1-3 7 5 5 2 1
Kline 2 4 4 4 1 2
Tan.Scott 2-3 1 1 1 3 1
Armstrong 2 0 0 0 2 3
Bleier 1 1 0 0 0 0
Seattle
Leake W,7-6 5 1-3 11 8 7 0 2
Gearrin H,9 2-3 2 1 1 0 0
Austin.Adams H,5 2 1 0 0 0 4
Elias S,9-10 1 0 0 0 0 2

Gearrin pitched to 2 batters in the 7th

Umpires_Home, Fieldin Cubreth; First, CB Bucknor; Second, Chris Segal; Third, D.J. Reyburn.

T_3:18. A_23,281 (47,943).