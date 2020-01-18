Marin lifts S. Utah past Sacramento St. 74-49

CEDAR CITY, Utah (AP) — Cameron Oluyitan scored 19 points and Southern Utah romped past Sacramento State 74-49 on Saturday.

Dre Marin added 17 points and John Knight III 13 for the Thunderbirds (11-6, 4-2 Big Sky Conference).

Osi Nwachukwu had 13 points for the Hornets (10-6, 3-4) and Joshua Patton added 12.

Southern Utah held the Hornets to 17% shooting in the first half to take a 33-18 lead.

Marin hit a 3-pointer to put the Thunderbirds up for good 13-11 just by the midpoint of the first half. Harrison Butler followed with a 3-pointer before the Hornets made a free throw. Marin then hit another third to start an 11-0 run and the lead stayed in double figures the rest of the way.

There were 41 fouls and 48 free throws in the game with the Thunderbirds going 22 of 26 to 14 of 21 for the Hornets.

