Marchessault scores 2 to help Golden Knights beat Oilers 6-3

LAS VEGAS (AP) — Jonathan Marchessault scored two goals, and the Vegas Golden Knights beat the Edmonton Oilers 6-3 Sunday night.

Mark Stone, Cody Eakin, Brayden McNabb and Alex Tuch also scored for Vegas, and Malcolm Subban stopped 16 shots. The Golden Knights improved to 8-1-0 in nine games since acquiring Stone from Ottawa at the NHL trade deadline.

Ryan Nugent-Hopkins, Leon Draisaitl and Kris Russell scored for Edmonton, while Connor McDavid had two assists. Mikko Koskinen made 28 saves.

Vegas, third in the Pacific Division, increased its lead over Arizona to seven points. The Oilers remained seven points behind the Coyotes for the second wild card in the Western Conference.

After splitting the first two meetings in Edmonton, Vegas took a 2-1 lead in the season series, while improving to 3-3-1 all-time against the Oilers.

With the score tied 2-2, Marchessault gave Vegas the lead for good as he beat Koskinen into the top corner on the glove side at 2:12 of the second.

Marchessault got his second of the night 40 seconds into the third after a turnover as he took a pass from Reilly Smith and beat Koskinen on the glove side again to make it 4-2.

Russell's blast from the point pulled Edmonton within one at 5:52, but McNabb pushed the lead back to two at 9:45 when he punched home a loose puck that squirted loose to the left of Koskinen.

Tuch's goal with 3:28 left in the game provided the final margin.

Stone picked up his first goal at home since joining the Golden Knights. William Karlsson gathered the puck from behind the net and delivered a pass on the doorstep, where Stone buried a one-timer to extend his career-high season to 69 points 5:40 into the game.

Nugent-Hopkins tied it from the high slot, where he drilled Connor McDavid's feed on the power play with 6:46 left in the first. McDavid now has points in 31 of his last 34 games, posting 55 points (17 goals, 38 assists).

Eakin put Vegas back ahead with 55 seconds left in the period with his 18th as he streaked into the zone while gathering Tomas Nosek's cross-ice feed, and beat Koskinen top shelf on the glove side.

McDavid registered his NHL-best eighth consecutive multi-point game when he collected a rebound from a face-off win and fed Draisaitl, who was waiting on the doorstep tie it again with 43rd just 22 seconds into the second.

NOTES: Golden Knights D Jon Merrill is one game shy of playing in the 300th of his career. ... McDavid's 33 multiple point games this season rank him second in the NHL. He is the first player to record multiple points in eight-plus consecutive games since Vincent Lecavalier did it in 2007. ... Draisaitl leads the Oilers in scoring against Vegas this season, with four points (2 goals, 2 assists) in three games. ... With his assists on Marchessault's goals, Smith now has at least one point in 13 of his last 17 games. ... Vegas D Shea Theodore has points in six of the last eight games (one goal, six assists).

UP NEXT

Oilers: At St. Louis on Tuesday night.

Golden Knights: At San Jose on Monday night.

