Maple Leafs sign 41-year-old Joe Thornton to a 1-year deal

TORONTO (AP) — The Toronto Maple Leafs signed 41-year-old forward Joe Thornton to a one-year, $700,000 contract Friday.

Thornton, a six-time all star and the winner of the Hart Memorial Trophy in 2006 as the NHL's MVP, has played 1,636 regular-season games with the Boston Bruins and San Jose Sharks.

He has 420 goals and 1,089 assists in the regular season and 31 goals and 102 assists in 179 playoff games. In 70 games last season for San Jose, the Ontario native had seven goals and 24 assists.