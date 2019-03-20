https://www.newmilfordspectrum.com/sports/article/Maple-Leafs-Predators-Sums-13701764.php
Maple Leafs-Predators Sums
|Toronto
|0 0 0—0
|Nashville
|1 0 2—3
First Period_1, Nashville, Boyle 18 (Johansen, Smith), 4:47. Penalties_Marleau, TOR, (hooking), 2:25; Ekholm, NSH, (holding), 8:30; Smith, NSH, (tripping), 11:20.
Second Period_None. Penalties_Josi, NSH, (holding), 8:17.
Third Period_2, Nashville, Simmonds 17 (Ellis, Bonino), 9:13. 3, Nashville, Forsberg 26 (Arvidsson, Johansen), 17:51. Penalties_None.
Shots on Goal_Toronto 6-8-8_22. Nashville 9-2-9_20.
Power-play opportunities_Toronto 0 of 3; Nashville 0 of 1.
Goalies_Toronto, Andersen 34-15-4 (19 shots-17 saves). Nashville, Rinne 26-18-3 (22-22).
A_17,499 (17,113). T_2:18.
Referees_Jon Mclsaac, Kyle Rehman. Linesmen_Trent Knorr, Brian Mach.
