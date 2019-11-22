https://www.newmilfordspectrum.com/sports/article/Maple-Leafs-Coyotes-Sums-14854135.php
Maple Leafs-Coyotes Sums
|Toronto
|1 1 1—3
|Arizona
|0 0 1—1
First Period_1, Toronto, Barrie 1 (Muzzin, Mikheyev), 19:14. Penalties_None.
Second Period_2, Toronto, Engvall 1, 16:49 (sh). Penalties_Nylander, TOR, (high sticking), 15:36.
Third Period_3, Toronto, Matthews 15 (Mikheyev, Nylander), 0:48. 4, Arizona, Hinostroza 3 (Dvorak, Oesterle), 19:43. Penalties_Muzzin, TOR, (high sticking), 8:15; Rielly, TOR, (tripping), 13:29.
Shots on Goal_Toronto 11-14-7_32. Arizona 13-10-8_31.
Power-play opportunities_Toronto 0 of 0; Arizona 0 of 3.
Goalies_Toronto, Andersen 9-5-3 (31 shots-30 saves). Arizona, Kuemper 9-5-0 (32-29).
A_12,495 (17,125). T_2:23.
Referees_Frederick L'Ecuyer, Francois St Laurent. Linesmen_Bryan Pancich, Pierre Racicot.
