PORTLAND, Ore. (AP) — Tanner Mans and Jake Stephens scored 18 points apiece as VMI topped Portland 90-82 on Friday night. Kamdyn Curfman added 17 points for the Keydets, while Trey Bonham chipped in 16.

Mans hit 4 of 6 3-pointers. He added six rebounds. Sean Conway added 11 points with 13 rebounds.