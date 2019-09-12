Manotas and Ramirez score, Houston shuts out Minnesota 2-0

HOUSTON (AP) — Mauro Manotas and Christian Ramirez each scored and the Houston Dynamo beat Minnesota United 2-0 on Wednesday night.

Manotas got the scoring started for Houston (10-15-4) in the 37th minute with a shot 14 yards out from the right side of the box, assisted by DaMarcus Beasley. Ramirez finished the scoring for Houston in the 2-0 shutout in the 44th minute on a shot 13 yards away from the right side of the box, assisted by Manotas.

The Dynamo outshot Minnesota (13-10-6) five to four. Both teams had four shots on goal.

Houston drew just one corner kick, committed eight fouls and was given one yellow card. Minnesota drew six corner kicks, committed 12 fouls and was given one yellow card.

Both teams next play Sunday. The Dynamo host Los Angeles and Minnesota visits Seattle.

___

Houston Dynamo midfielder Matias Vera, right, kicks away the ball past Minnesota United forward Thomas Chacon during the first half of an MLS soccer match Wednesday, Sept. 11, 2019, in Houston. Houston Dynamo midfielder Matias Vera, right, kicks away the ball past Minnesota United forward Thomas Chacon during the first half of an MLS soccer match Wednesday, Sept. 11, 2019, in Houston. Photo: Michael Wyke, AP Photo: Michael Wyke, AP Image 1 of / 6 Caption Close Manotas and Ramirez score, Houston shuts out Minnesota 2-0 1 / 6 Back to Gallery

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.