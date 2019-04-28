https://www.newmilfordspectrum.com/sports/article/Manotas-and-Mart-nez-score-Dynamo-top-Crew-2-0-13801327.php
Manotas and Martínez score, Dynamo top Crew 2-0
HOUSTON (AP) — Mauro Manotas and Tomás Martínez scored to help the Houston Dynamo beat the Columbus Crew 2-0 on Saturday night.
Manotas scored in the third minute. Alberth Elis stole Lalas Abubakar's back pass, dribbled up the right channel and sent in a wide cross that Manotas finished with a heel flick.
Martínez powered home a left-footed strike from the top of the area to make it 2-0 in the 55th minute for the Dynamo (5-1-1).
Houston bounced back from its first loss of the season and set a franchise mark for its best start after seven games.
The Crew (4-5-1) dropped their fourth in a row.
