Mannone has 7th shutout, Minnesota ties Vancouver 0-0

ST. PAUL, Minn. (AP) — Vito Mannone had five saves for his seventh shutout of the season to help Minnesota United hold on for a scoreless draw with the Vancouver Whitecaps on Saturday night.

Maxime Crépeau had one save for his fourth shutout of the season for Vancouver, which snapped a five-game losing streak.

Mannone denied Yordy Reyna's volley in the 53rd minute and made a diving save for Minnesota (10-7-5) in the 65th minute.

Minnesota United's Angelo Rodriguez nearly gave the Whitecaps (4-11-9) the lead with a narrowly avoided own goal in the 19th minute when he redirected Ali Adnan's free kick off the crossbar.