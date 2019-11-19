Manfred says has broad authority for Astros discipline

ARLINGTON, Texas (AP) — Baseball Commissioner Rob Manfred hopes the investigation into sign stealing by the Houston Astros will be completed by next season and says he has broad authority to impose discipline beyond fines, the loss of amateur draft picks and taking away international signing bonus pool allocation.

Oakland pitcher Mike Fiers said that when he was with Houston in 2017, the Astros stole signs during home games by using a camera positioned in center field, The Athletic reported last week.

Speaking Tuesday ahead of an owners' meeting, Manfred says an "allegation that relates to a rule violation that could affect the outcome of a game or games is the most serious matter — it relates to the integrity of the sport."

Manfred says of Major League Baseball’s probe: "I have no reason to believe that it extends beyond the Astros at this point in time" and adds "I certainly would hope that we would be done before we start playing baseball again."

Discipline could extend beyond fines and amateur signings. Manfred says his “authority under the major league constitution would be broader than those things, as well."

FILE - This Sept. 11, 2016 file photo shows a wide angle view of Minute Maid Park in downtown Houston. Major League Baseball has expanded its investigation into the Houston Astros after The Athletic website reported the team stole signs during home games in 2017 by using a camera positioned in center field. The report Tuesday, Nov. 12, 2019 quoted pitcher Mike Fiers, who played for the Astros that season, and three other unidentified people with the club. The Astros won the World Series that year — two sources told The Athletic that Houston used the system into the playoffs while another source said it ended before the postseason.

