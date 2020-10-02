Recommended Video:

LIVERPOOL, England (AP) — Liverpool forward Sadio Mane has become the second player to test positive this week for the coronavirus at the English Premier League champions.

Mane has “displayed minor symptoms of the virus but feels in good health overall," the club said on Friday.

Mane, who scored in a 3-1 victory over Arsenal on Monday, is self-isolating and will miss Sunday’s game against Aston Villa.

Midfielder Thiago Alcantara is also out of the game after contracting COVID-19.

  • Liverpool's Sadio Mane celebrates after scoring his team's first goal during the English Premier League soccer match between Liverpool and Arsenal at Anfield in Liverpool, England, Monday, Sept. 28, 2020. (Jason Cairnduff/Pool via AP) Photo: Jason Cairnduff, AP / Pool Reuters
