RICHMOND, Va. (AP) — Joe Mancuso completed 21 of 35 passes for 251 yards, two touchdowns and no interceptions to help Richmond beat Elon 31-17 on Saturday.

Mancuso ran six times for 48 yards and Aaron Dykes had 102 yards from scrimmage with two touchdowns for the No. 21 Spiders (3-0, 3-0 Colonial Athletic Association). Leroy Henley caught eight passes for 88 yards and Savon Smith ran for 69 yards and a touchdown.