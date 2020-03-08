Mahoney carries Boston U. past Bucknell 64-61 in Patriot

BOSTON (AP) — Max Mahoney scored 17 points and grabbed 10 rebounds, Walter Whyte added 16 and 10 and third-seeded Boston University edged seventh-seeded Bucknell 64-61 in the semifinals of the Patriot League Conference tourney on Sunday.

Avi Toomer scored inside with 43 seconds left to pull the Bison within three. Javante McCoy missed a 3 for the Terriers late in the shot clock and Toomer came up empty on a tying 3 with five seconds left.

Mahoney missed the front end of a one-and-one but a fullcourt heave was well short for the Bison, who knocked off No. 2 seed American in the quarterfinals.

The Terriers (20-13) face league champion Colgate or fifth-seeded Lafayette at the highest remaining seed on Wednesday for an NCAA berth. BU last made the conference final in 2013 and won its last title in 2011.

Javante McCoy had 12 points and eight assists for Boston University (20-13).

Toomer scored a career-high 23 points in his last game for the Bison (14-20) and Jimmy Sotos added 10.

