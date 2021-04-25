Magic rookie Cannady' breaks ankle in loss to Pacers

ORLANDO, Fla. (AP) — Malcolm Brogdon scored 24 points and the Indiana Pacers used a big third quarter to rout short-handed Orlando 131-112 on Sunday night in a game marred by Magic rookie Devin Cannady’s gruesome ankle injury.
Cannady suffered an open fracture of his right ankle in the first quarter when he landed awkwardly while trying to contest Edmond Sumner’s layup. Magic center Mo Bamba was so shaken by the sight of the injury that he took his jersey off and placed it over Cannady’s badly broken and bleeding ankle.