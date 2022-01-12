Madrid beats Barcelona for 100th time, reaches Cup final
RIYADH, Saudi Arabia (AP) — Federico Valverde scored in extra time to give Real Madrid a 3-2 win over Barcelona on Wednesday for its 100th victory over its storied rival and a spot in the final of the Spanish Super Cup in Saudi Arabia.
Barcelona twice equalized in regular time but couldn’t recover after Valverde scored from close range on a breakaway eight minutes into extra time.