MacKinnon reaches 500 points as Avalanche top Kings 3-2

LOS ANGELES (AP) — Nathan MacKinnon became the first member of the 2013 NHL draft class to reach 500 points, Devon Toews and Mikko Rantanen scored power-play goals and the Colorado Avalanche defeated the Los Angeles Kings 3-2 on Tuesday night.

MacKinnon, selected by the Avalanche with the first overall pick in 2013, had a pair of assists to become the fourth player in Colorado history to reach 500 points. He picked up the milestone point late in the second period when he fed Rantanen on a cross-ice pass for a power-play goal to give the Avs a 3-0 lead.