MLS to meet Mexican league counterparts in All-Star Game

LOS ANGELES (AP) — Major League Soccer players will meet top Mexican league counterparts at Banc of California Stadium on July 29, ending a 15-year streak of MLS All-Star Games involving European clubs.

MLS Commissioner Don Garber and Liga MX Executive President Enrique Bonilla made the announcement Wednesday during a news conference at the stadium.

This will be the second MLS All-Star Game in the Los Angeles area following a 3-1 win by the league’s All-Stars over Chivas in 2003 at the home of the LA Galaxy in Carson. The All-Star Game switched to an East vs. West format in 2004, then the following year to MLS playing a European club preparing for the start of its season.

Major League Baseball’s All-Star Game is scheduled for July 14 at Dodger Stadium.

