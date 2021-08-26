MLS edges Liga MX on penalty kicks at MLS All-Star Game GREG BEACHAM, AP Sports Writer Aug. 26, 2021 Updated: Aug. 26, 2021 12:04 a.m.
LOS ANGELES (AP) — New England goalkeeper Matt Turner made two penalty kick saves and FC Dallas' Ricardo Pepi converted the final chance to lift the MLS team past a team of Liga MX stars in the MLS All-Star Game on Wednesday night.
The MLS team won the shootout 3-2 after finishing regulation tied 1-1.