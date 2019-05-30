MLB to keep monitoring netting issue after child is hit

Chicago Cubs' Albert Almora Jr., right, is comforted by Jason Heyward after checking on an injured fan from his foul ball during the fourth inning of a baseball game against the Houston Astros Wednesday, May 29, 2019, in Houston.

HOUSTON (AP) — Major League Baseball says it will keep examining its policy on protective netting at stadiums a day after a young fan was struck by a foul ball and hospitalized.

The girl was hit during Wednesday night's game between the Chicago Cubs and Houston Astros, an incident MLB on Thursday called "extremely upsetting."

MLB said in a statement that it sends its "best wishes to the child and family involved." It noted that clubs have "significantly expanded netting and their inventory of protected seats in recent years," and "will continue our efforts on this important issue."

Cubs outfielder Albert Almora Jr. hit a line drive in the fourth inning into the field-level stands down the third base line, where it hit the girl.

After the game, the Astros issued a statement saying the fan was taken to a hospital, but did not disclose details on her condition. The team said Thursday the family has asked for privacy so they will not provide any more updates.

