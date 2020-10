MLB Pitching Comparison

For Games of Tuesday, October 27

NOTE: Only games with one or both pitchers designated are listed below

INTERLEAGUE

2020 TEAM 2020 VS OPP PITCHERS TIME W-L ERA REC W-L IP ERA Tampa Bay Snell (L) 4-2 3.24 7-4 0-0 0.0 0.00 Los Angeles Gonsolin (R) 8:08p 2-2 2.31 5-3 0-0 0.0 0.00

LAST 3 STARTS W-L IP ERA Snell 1-1 16.1 2.20 Gonsolin 2-1 18.0 3.50

AMERICAN LEAGUE

NATIONAL LEAGUE

KEY

TEAM REC-Team's Record in games started by today's pitcher.

VS OPP-Pitcher's record versus this opponent.