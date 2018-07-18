MLB: Hader must take sensitivity training after tweets

Milwaukee Brewers pitcher Josh Hader (71) throws during the eighth inning at the Major League Baseball All-star Game, Tuesday, July 17, 2018 in Washington.

WASHINGTON (AP) — Major League Baseball says Milwaukee Brewers pitcher Josh Hader will be required to go through sensitivity training after years-old racist and homophobic tweets of his resurfaced during the All-Star Game.

MLB announced Wednesday that the commissioner's office would require Hader to participate in diversity and inclusion initiatives in addition to the sensitivity training. In a statement, Brewers general manager David Stearns says the team will continue to work through the issue with Hader.

Several of Hader's tweets from 2011 and 2012 came to light Tuesday night while Hader was pitching in the All-Star Game. Hader learned of the situation when he left the game, apologized and took responsibility for the tweets, saying they did not reflect his values or the person he is today.

MLB said the "highly offensive and hurtful language" fails to represent the values of the game. Stearns called the sentiments expressed in Hader's tweets "inexcusable."

