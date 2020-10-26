https://www.newmilfordspectrum.com/sports/article/MLB-Expanded-Pitching-Comparison-15676433.php
MLB Expanded Pitching Comparison
For Games of Tuesday, October 27
NOTE: Only games with one or both pitchers designated are listed below
|2020
|HOME
|AWAY
|TEAM
|PITCHERS
|TIME
|G
|GS
|W-L
|ERA
|REC
|ERA
|REC
|ERA
|REC
|TB Snell
|(L)
|11
|11
|4-2
|3.24
|1-1
|2.57
|3-1
|3.72
|7-4
|LAD Gonsolin
|(R)
|8:08p
|9
|8
|2-2
|2.31
|1-0
|1.99
|1-2
|2.62
|5-3
___
|LAST APPEARANCE
|2019
|VS.
|OPP.
|CAR
|BULLPEN
|VS.
|OPPONENT
|DATE
|OPP.
|D
|IP
|H
|ER
|W-L
|IP
|ERA
|REC
|IP
|H
|ERA
|W-L-S
|9-22
|at NYM
|L
|5.2
|6
|3
|0-0
|2.0
|0.00
|0-0
|46.0
|50
|4.50
|3-2-1
|9-27
|vs LAA
|W
|6.0
|7
|4
|0-0
|2.0
|9.00
|0-0
|28.1
|32
|3.49
|3-2-2
___
TEAM REC-Team's Record in games started by today's pitcher.
CAR-Career record versus this opponent.
VS OPP-Pitcher's record versus this opponent.
