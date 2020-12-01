https://www.newmilfordspectrum.com/sports/article/MISSISSIPPI-ST-68-TEXAS-STATE-51-15764793.php
MISSISSIPPI ST. 68, TEXAS STATE 51
|FG
|FT
|Reb
|TEXAS STATE
|Min
|M-A
|M-A
|O-T
|A
|PF
|PTS
|Small
|29
|0-3
|0-0
|0-3
|0
|3
|0
|Sule
|14
|2-5
|3-4
|0-1
|0
|3
|7
|Adams
|29
|2-6
|4-6
|1-6
|1
|1
|8
|M.Davis
|29
|1-7
|0-0
|1-2
|2
|2
|3
|Harrell
|34
|5-13
|2-2
|1-1
|1
|0
|15
|Asberry
|25
|4-7
|2-2
|0-3
|0
|2
|10
|Martin
|18
|1-4
|0-2
|2-5
|0
|0
|2
|Scott
|13
|1-4
|2-2
|1-3
|1
|3
|4
|Ceaser
|6
|1-3
|0-0
|1-1
|1
|0
|2
|Tennial
|3
|0-1
|0-0
|0-1
|1
|0
|0
|Totals
|200
|17-53
|13-18
|7-26
|7
|14
|51
Percentages: FG .321, FT .722.
3-Point Goals: 4-15, .267 (Harrell 3-4, M.Davis 1-4, Scott 0-1, Adams 0-2, Asberry 0-2, Small 0-2).
Team Rebounds: 1. Team Turnovers: 2.
Blocked Shots: 2 (Small, Sule).
Turnovers: 5 (Sule 2, Adams, Asberry, Harrell).
Steals: 6 (M.Davis 3, Adams 2, Scott).
Technical Fouls: None.
|FG
|FT
|Reb
|MISSISSIPPI ST.
|Min
|M-A
|M-A
|O-T
|A
|PF
|PTS
|Ado
|14
|2-2
|3-4
|1-4
|1
|3
|7
|Matthews
|26
|0-3
|0-0
|1-3
|5
|3
|0
|T.Smith
|30
|3-6
|6-7
|2-5
|1
|0
|12
|D.Smith
|29
|1-4
|0-0
|0-5
|3
|2
|2
|Stewart
|30
|9-14
|0-0
|0-3
|2
|2
|23
|Johnson
|22
|2-9
|0-0
|0-4
|1
|0
|6
|J.Davis
|19
|3-5
|0-0
|4-9
|0
|5
|7
|Post
|16
|4-9
|0-1
|2-5
|3
|4
|9
|Garcia
|7
|0-2
|0-0
|2-3
|1
|0
|0
|Montgomery
|4
|1-3
|0-0
|0-0
|1
|0
|2
|Fountain
|2
|0-0
|0-0
|0-0
|0
|0
|0
|Morris
|2
|0-1
|0-0
|0-1
|0
|1
|0
|Totals
|200
|25-58
|9-12
|12-42
|18
|20
|68
Percentages: FG .431, FT .750.
3-Point Goals: 9-23, .391 (Stewart 5-6, Johnson 2-7, J.Davis 1-2, Post 1-4, Matthews 0-1, Morris 0-1, D.Smith 0-2).
Team Rebounds: 5. Team Turnovers: None.
Blocked Shots: 7 (Ado 2, Post 2, D.Smith, J.Davis, T.Smith).
Turnovers: 15 (Stewart 5, D.Smith 3, Ado 2, T.Smith 2, Garcia, J.Davis, Post).
Steals: 2 (Matthews 2).
Technical Fouls: None.
|Texas State
|24
|27
|—
|51
|Mississippi St.
|26
|42
|—
|68
.
