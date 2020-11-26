MINNESOTA 99, GREEN BAY 69
|FG
|FT
|Reb
|GREEN BAY
|Min
|M-A
|M-A
|O-T
|A
|PF
|PTS
|P.Taylor
|29
|5-8
|0-0
|5-7
|1
|2
|10
|Davis
|32
|5-17
|7-8
|0-4
|0
|2
|17
|Jefferson
|28
|4-10
|6-7
|0-4
|1
|4
|14
|Kellogg
|12
|1-1
|2-2
|2-2
|0
|5
|4
|Pipes
|32
|6-20
|0-0
|0-6
|5
|2
|13
|Kirciman
|20
|1-2
|2-2
|0-4
|1
|2
|5
|Stieber
|17
|0-1
|1-2
|1-4
|3
|1
|1
|Thompson
|12
|1-3
|0-0
|0-3
|0
|5
|3
|Claflin
|7
|0-1
|0-0
|0-0
|0
|1
|0
|Jones
|6
|1-2
|0-0
|0-2
|0
|0
|2
|D.Taylor
|5
|0-1
|0-0
|0-0
|0
|1
|0
|Totals
|200
|24-66
|18-21
|8-36
|11
|25
|69
Percentages: FG .364, FT .857.
3-Point Goals: 3-16, .188 (Kirciman 1-1, Thompson 1-2, Pipes 1-6, Claflin 0-1, D.Taylor 0-1, Davis 0-2, Jefferson 0-3).
Team Rebounds: 4. Team Turnovers: None.
Blocked Shots: 1 (Kirciman).
Turnovers: 23 (Jefferson 6, Pipes 4, Thompson 3, D.Taylor 2, Davis 2, Jones 2, Kellogg 2, Kirciman, P.Taylor).
Steals: 7 (Kirciman 2, Davis, Jefferson, Kellogg, Pipes, Stieber).
Technical Fouls: None.
|FG
|FT
|Reb
|MINNESOTA
|Min
|M-A
|M-A
|O-T
|A
|PF
|PTS
|Curry
|15
|2-5
|0-0
|0-3
|2
|3
|4
|Robbins
|18
|4-10
|2-3
|5-10
|0
|4
|10
|Carr
|30
|12-22
|7-7
|1-7
|4
|1
|35
|Gach
|30
|4-7
|6-6
|1-5
|4
|2
|14
|Kalscheur
|33
|6-17
|4-4
|0-1
|1
|1
|17
|Ihnen
|21
|2-6
|0-0
|1-2
|1
|3
|6
|Omersa
|19
|1-2
|0-2
|3-8
|3
|2
|2
|Mashburn
|14
|2-6
|1-2
|0-0
|2
|0
|5
|Johnson
|13
|1-3
|2-4
|2-7
|0
|4
|4
|Mitchell
|4
|0-1
|0-0
|0-0
|0
|1
|0
|Freeman
|3
|0-0
|2-2
|0-1
|0
|0
|2
|Totals
|200
|34-79
|24-30
|13-44
|17
|21
|99
Percentages: FG .430, FT .800.
3-Point Goals: 7-34, .206 (Carr 4-10, Ihnen 2-5, Kalscheur 1-8, Johnson 0-1, Mitchell 0-1, Curry 0-2, Gach 0-2, Robbins 0-2, Mashburn 0-3).
Team Rebounds: 6. Team Turnovers: None.
Blocked Shots: 4 (Johnson, Kalscheur, Omersa, Robbins).
Turnovers: 13 (Gach 4, Carr 3, Robbins 2, Curry, Ihnen, Mashburn, Omersa).
Steals: 13 (Omersa 4, Gach 2, Ihnen 2, Kalscheur 2, Johnson, Mashburn, Robbins).
Technical Fouls: None.
|Green Bay
|22
|47
|—
|69
|Minnesota
|53
|46
|—
|99
.