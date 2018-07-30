Lynn traded from Twins to Yankees for Austin, prospect





MINNEAPOLIS (AP) — The disappointing Minnesota Twins have traded right-hander Lance Lynn to the New York Yankees for first baseman/outfielder Tyler Austin and right-handed pitching prospect Luis Rijo.

Minnesota will send $2 million to the Yankees as part of Monday's deal to cover half of the $4 million remaining in Lynn's $12 million salary.

The 31-year-old Lynn was 7-8 with a 5.10 ERA in 20 starts for the Twins, walking 62 and striking out 100 in 102 1/3 innings. He is likely to become a long reliever with the Yankees to replace Adam Warren, who was traded to Seattle on Monday.

Lynn also joins Luis Cessa as insurance for a starting rotation that includes Luis Severino, Masahiro Tanaka, CC Sabathia, Sonny Gray and newly acquired J.A. Happ.

Austin, 26, made his major league debut against Tampa Bay in August 2016, combining with Aaron Judge to become the first teammates to homer in their first major league at-bats in the same game.

But Austin never became a regular with the Yankees. He hit .223 with eight homers and 23 RBIs in 121 at-bats for New York this year and .247 with five homers and 11 RBIs in 97 at-bats with Triple-A Scranton/Wilkes-Barre

The 19-year-old Rijo is 4-1 with a 2.77 ERA in five starts and two relief appearances this year for Class A Tampa and Staten Island, and rookie level Pulaski.

