Lucroy, Fiers lead Athletics to 6-2 win over Twins

Oakland Athletics' starting pitcher Mike Fiers wears his nickname "Kai" on his jersey

Oakland Athletics' Jonathan Lucroy rounds the bases on a three-run home run off Minnesota Twins pitcher Stephe Gonsalves in the fourth inning of a baseball game Saturday, Aug. 25, 2018, in Minneapolis.

Oakland Athletics' Chad Pinder, bottom, is tagged out at third base by Minnesota Twins third baseman Miguel Sano (22) as he tried to advance from first base on a single by Mark Canha in the fourth inning of a baseball game Saturday, Aug. 25, 2018, in Minneapolis.

Minnesota Twins pitcher Stephe Gonsalves, foreground, waits for a new ball after giving up a three-run home run to Oakland Athletics' Jonathan Lucroy

Minnesota Twins' Logan Forsythe wears his nickname "Logie Bear" on his jersey

Oakland Athletics' starting pitcher Mike Fiers throws against the Minnesota Twins in the first inning of a baseball game Saturday, Aug. 25, 2018, in Minneapolis.

Minnesota Twins pitcher Stephen Gonsalves throws against the Oakland Athletics in a baseball game Saturday, Aug. 25, 2018, in Minneapolis. Gonsalves wears his nickname "Stove" on his jersey.

Former Minnesota Twins player Jim Thome waves to the crowd as he is introduced during ceremonies to honor him after his recent induction into the National Baseball Hall of Fame prior to a baseball game against the Oakland Athletics, Saturday, Aug. 25, 2018, in Minneapolis.













MINNEAPOLIS (AP) — Jonathan Lucroy homered and drove in four runs, Mike Fiers pitched effectively into the sixth inning, and Oakland beat the Minnesota Twins 6-2 on Saturday night, maintaining the Athletics' hold on the second wild-card spot.

Lucroy had an RBI single in the first and a three-run homer in the fourth as the Athletics kept at least a four-game lead over Seattle in the wild-card chase. The Mariners were playing at Arizona on Saturday night. Oakland entered 1 1/2 games behind front-running Houston in the American League West.

Fiers (10-6) allowed one run and five hits in 5 2/3 innings, striking out seven and walking two to improve to 3-0 in four starts since being acquired from Detroit on Aug. 6.

Stephen Gonsalves (0-2) gave up four runs on seven hits, walking four and striking out two in his second career start.

Lucroy put Oakland up 4-0 with his third homer. With one out, Chad Pinder and Mark Canha singled, but Pinder was thrown out at third on a perfect strike from right-fielder Jake Cave. Ramon Laureano walked and Lucroy sent the first pitch over the wall in left-center.

Miguel Sano countered in the bottom half with his 12th homer, a 460-foot solo shot into the upper deck in left.

Tyler Austin's 12th home run off Lou Trivino with one out in the seventh pulled the Twins to 4-2.

Oakland pushed the lead to 6-2 in the eighth on consecutive two-out RBI doubles by Matt Olson and Laureano.

The Athletics took a 1-0 lead in the second when Pinder singled, Laureano walked and Lucroy lined a two-out single to left.

THOME HONORED

Jim Thome, inducted into the Hall of Fame this year, was recognized at a pregame ceremony. Thome played almost two full seasons with the Twins in 2010 and 2011, hitting his 600th home run with Minnesota. He hit 25 home runs in 2010 to help the Twins to the Central Division title.

TRAINER'S ROOM

Twins: RHP Michael Pineda (recovering Tommy John surgery) had his Monday rehab start with Triple-A Rochester canceled due to irritation in his right knee, manager Paul Molitor said. Pineda is scheduled to return to Minnesota for an MRI.

UP NEXT

Athletics: RHP Chris Bassitt (2-3, 3.38) will be called up from Nashville to start the series finale Sunday. Bassitt has been up five times previously, making six starts. He won his last start with Oakland on July 11, allowing three runs on five hits in five innings.

Twins: RHP Jose Berrios (11-8, 3.69) is making 27th start of the season, but first career start against Oakland. Berrios is 1-0 with a 4.58 ERA in four August starts, but has not lasted past the fifth inning in his previous three starts.

