Luck methodical when it matters, Colts beat Redskins 21-9

LANDOVER, Md. (AP) — Andrew Luck threw for two touchdown passes, shook off two interceptions and engineered a game-sealing drive and the Indianapolis Colts beat the Washington Redskins 21-9 Sunday to pick up their first victory of the season.

Luck was 21 of 31 for 179 yards and had a TD pass in a 25th consecutive game, the longest active streak in the NFL.

He was 7 of 8 for 62 yards on a methodical 13-play, 75-yard drive that culminated in a Luck-to-T.Y. Hilton score that put Indianapolis (1-1) up 21-9 early in the fourth quarter.

Executing first-year coach Frank Reich's creative play-calling scheme, Luck also found Eric Ebron for a touchdown on the game's opening drive. The balanced offensive attack with 27 rushing and 31 passing attempts kept the Redskins' defense off balance and allowed Luck to pick apart a secondary that struggled in coverage and tackling.

After putting up a Week 1-best 182 rushing yards, the Redskins (1-1) put up just 65 yards on 22 carries. Adrian Peterson was limited to 20 yards on 11 carries, and receiver Jamison Crowder was actually Washington's leading rusher with 29 yards on two sweep plays.

Dropped balls and shoddy offensive line play hampered QB Alex Smith on a day he was 33 of 46 for 292 yards.

LEONARD TIME

Colts rookie linebacker Darius Leonard was a disruptive force in run and pass defense. The second-round pick had a game-high 17 tackles, sacked Luck and forced Jordan Reed to fumble in the fourth quarter, the play that sent fans to the exits.

EMPTY SEATS

Good seats in the second deck were still available well into the second half in what looked like the first non-sellout of a Redskins home game since 1967. Fans who did make the trip booed the Redskins at the two-minute warning in the second quarter and off the field at halftime.

A team spokesman said an attendance figure was not immediately available.

RETURN OF THE MACK

Colts RB Marlon Mack played for the first time since injuring a hamstring in preseason action Aug. 9. Mack had 10 carries for 34 yards.

INJURIES

Colts: DL Hassan Ridgeway left in the second quarter with a calf injury. ... CB Quincy Wilson was evaluated for a concussion and did not return. ... LT Anthony Castonzo was out again with a hamstring injury.

Redskins: RG Brandon Scherff was evaluated for a right knee injury and returned. ... WR Maurice Harris was inactive for a second straight week with a concussion.

___

More AP NFL: https://apnews.com/tag/NFL and https://twitter.com/AP_NFL