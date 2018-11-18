Luck keeps record perfect against Titans with 38-10 victory

INDIANAPOLIS (AP) — Andrew Luck threw three touchdown passes and Marlon Mack and Jordan Wilkins both ran for scores to help the Indianapolis Colts rout Tennessee 38-10 on Sunday.

Indy (5-5) has won four straight for the first time since November 2014. Luck remained unbeaten in 10 starts against the Titans.

Tennessee (5-5) lost quarterback Marcus Mariota in the final minute of the first half after he reinjured his right elbow. Titans defensive coordinator Dean Pees also was taken to a nearby hospital for observation after medical workers were called to the coaches' box during the first quarter.

The 69-year-old Pees retired briefly after last season.

Luck's mastery over Tennessee did not change. He shredded the league's best scoring defense by going 23 of 29 with 297 yards with two TD passes to T.Y. Hilton. Luck has thrown at least one TD pass in a league-high 33 consecutive games and three or more in seven straight.

It was never close.

Mack started the early scoring spree with a 1-yard TD run. Adam Vinatieri made it 10-0 with a 22-yard field goal after Luck couldn't haul in a short TD pass from tight end Eric Ebron.

Luck then hooked up with Hilton on a 68-yard touchdown pass midway through the second quarter and Wilkins' 18-yard run late in the first half made it 24-0.

All the Titans could muster was a 42-yard field on the final play of the half — after Mariota left and only after the Colts drew an unnecessary roughness penalty.

Indy extended the lead by winning a replay challenge for Hilton's 14-yard scoring catch and Luck departed after throwing a 7-yard TD pass to Dontrelle Inman in the fourth.

WAYNE'S WORLD

Reggie Wayne became the 15th member of the Colts' Ring of Honor on Sunday during a halftime ceremony where he was surrounded by former teammates, including Peyton Manning, Marvin Harrison and Edgerrin James, and NFL Hall of Fame executive Bill Polian, who drafted Wayne in 2001.

Team owner Jim Irsay led the crowd in several chants of Reg-gie, Reg-gie before Wayne thanked his family and Colts fans for their support.

"This (blue) jacket looks pretty damn good on me, thank you," Wayne said before jogging to the end zone to thank the fans — as he did for years just before kickoff.

Wayne played in a franchise-record 211 games and caught 1,070 passes for 14,345 yards and 82 TDs in 14 seasons — all in Indy.

RECORD BREAKER

Vinatieri added another milestone to his growing list by celebrating his 210th career win over a 23-season career with New England and Indy. That's one more than George Blanda won during a 26-year career that spanned four decades.

Earlier this season, Vinatieri, the league's oldest active player at age 45, also broke Morten Andersen's career records for field goals and scoring earlier this season.

STAT PACK

Titans: Mariota was 10 of 13 with 85 yards and one interception before leaving. Blaine Gabbert went 11 of 16 with 118 yards, one TD and one interception after replacing Mariota. ... Tennessee allowed five sacks. ... The Titans gave up a season-high xx points.

Colts: Luck was not sacked for the fifth consecutive game, breaking a tie for the fifth-longest streak since sacks became an official stat in 1982. Luck has not been sacked in 214 consecutive dropbacks. ... Luck tied Dan Marino for the league's third-longest streak of consecutive games with three or more TD passes. ... Hilton had nine catches for 155 yards. ... Starting center Ryan Kelly left in the fourth quarter with a knee injury and did not return.

UP NEXT

Titans: Coach Mike Vrabel returns to Houston next Monday.

Colts: Welcome former division foe Miami to Indianapolis next Sunday.

