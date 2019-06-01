Loyola Marymount gets first NCAA Tournament win since 2000

LOS ANGELES (AP) — Tommy Delgado had three hits, Codie Paiva allowed one run in 7 2/3 innings and Loyola Marymount won its first NCAA Baseball Tournament game in 19 years, defeating Baylor 3-1 in the opening game of the Los Angeles Regional Friday.

Trevin Esquerra provided the go-ahead hit in the sixth inning when his double to right field was misplayed, allowing Brandon Shearer to score. Delgado, a freshman, then singled to drive in Esquerra.

Delgado also scored the Lions' first run on Dylan Hirsch's sacrifice fly in the second. Baylor tied it in their half of the inning when Andy Thomas led off with a double and scored on Davion Downey's ground out.

Paiva, the West Coast Conference's pitcher of the year, allowed four hits and struck out five. The senior threw 110 pitches, 75 strikes. Nick Frasso pitched a hitless 1 1/3 innings for the save.

Jimmy Winston took the loss for the Bears, going six innings and surrendering three runs on four hits.

Loyola Marymount (33-23) faces the winner of Friday's nightcap between national top seed UCLA (47-8) and Omaha (31-22-1) on Saturday night.

Baylor (34-18) faces an elimination game Saturday.